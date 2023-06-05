Rocket Pool Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $926.72 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $47.76 or 0.00185077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a market capitalization of $926.72 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool launched on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,401,717 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.

The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

Rocket Pool Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

