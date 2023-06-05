Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Performance

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.96. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.81% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.

