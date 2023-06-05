Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of C$10.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.76.
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
