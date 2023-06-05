Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $162.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.56.

Zscaler Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of ZS opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.61. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 41.57%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $602,082.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637 in the last 90 days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909,057 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $233,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $59,634,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 421,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile



Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience.

Featured Articles

