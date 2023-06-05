Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Sold by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 111,328 shares during the quarter. Royal Gold accounts for about 7.1% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Royal Gold worth $70,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. State Street Corp raised its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $134,246,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $56,762,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Gold by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,321,000 after purchasing an additional 383,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 3,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 298,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,080,000 after buying an additional 289,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.35. 141,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average is $123.57. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock worth $1,972,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

