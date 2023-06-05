Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) is Minerva Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Minerva Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 204,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Saga Communications comprises approximately 3.6% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saga Communications were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 7.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saga Communications by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGA traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,087. The stock has a market cap of $125.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.36. Saga Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $29.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Saga Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SGA shares. TheStreet cut Saga Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Noble Financial started coverage on Saga Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Saga Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

