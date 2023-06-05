Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.97.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.1 %

CRM opened at $213.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a PE ratio of 560.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average of $171.86. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,053.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,931 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,849. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.