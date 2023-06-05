SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.76 Million

SALT (SALT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $9,969.55 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00026703 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00019740 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015720 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,098.59 or 1.00016940 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000095 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03028356 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11,848.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.