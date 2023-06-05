Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,513 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.05% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Condor Capital Management raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Price Performance

NASDAQ DNAD remained flat at $10.32 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,169. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.92.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.