Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,239,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,744 shares during the quarter. Ready Capital comprises 1.3% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Ready Capital worth $13,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Ready Capital by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after buying an additional 48,266 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ready Capital by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ready Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

Ready Capital Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Ready Capital news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,386.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

RC traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,156. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.38. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $14.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

