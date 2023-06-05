Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.42. 137,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,014. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day moving average of $92.39.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.60.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

