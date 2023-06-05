Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.49 Million in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 452,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.23% of Jupiter Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 1,959.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupiter Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JAQC remained flat at $10.25 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. Jupiter Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

Jupiter Acquisition Company Profile

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

