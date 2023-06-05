Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 691,481 JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 691,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,894,000. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition comprises 0.6% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 3.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 69,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 471,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Shares of HCNE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.23. 994,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,564. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

