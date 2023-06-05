Science Applications International Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Science Applications International has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Science Applications International to earn $7.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.65. 802,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,476. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock worth $3,589,623. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Science Applications International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,210,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $460,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Science Applications International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,561,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.