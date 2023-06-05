Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Science Applications International updated its FY24 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS.

Science Applications International Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of SAIC traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average is $105.52. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $83.68 and a 52-week high of $117.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Insider Transactions at Science Applications International

Institutional Trading of Science Applications International

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,589,623. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Science Applications International by 20.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at $253,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Science Applications International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

