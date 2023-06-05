Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Shares Gap Up to $6.41

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $6.62. Scilex shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 21,407 shares trading hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter.
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
