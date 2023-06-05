Scotiabank Trims BRP (TSE:DOO) Target Price to C$145.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$137.70.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$98.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. BRP has a 52-week low of C$76.72 and a 52-week high of C$120.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$100.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.52.

BRP Dividend Announcement

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported C$3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.75 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 14.0499287 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.