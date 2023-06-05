SDX Energy’s (SDX) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON SDX traded up GBX 0.45 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 5.30 ($0.07). The stock had a trading volume of 40,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,878. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £10.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 0.92. SDX Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 3.52 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 13 ($0.16).

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

