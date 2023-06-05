Seeyond Buys 2,119 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

In related news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $979,043.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $76.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

