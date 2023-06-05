Seeyond Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,771 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.06. The firm has a market cap of $162.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

