Seeyond Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 814.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,662 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,956,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,922. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 53.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IPG shares. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

