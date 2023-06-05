Seeyond Increases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Seeyond lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAH. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 181,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.49. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $79.85 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

