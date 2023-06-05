Seeyond Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Seeyond raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,475 shares of company stock valued at $86,386,159. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,696.89.

NYSE AZO traded down $12.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,368.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,720. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,583.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,498.10. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,959.58 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.19% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $29.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.46 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

