Seeyond Purchases 29,699 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Seeyond raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 571.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

ARW traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.92. The stock had a trading volume of 100,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,811. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.00. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $174,664.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $106,080.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,994,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,830 shares of company stock worth $3,813,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates under the Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions (Global ECS) segments. The Global Components segment focuses on marketing and distribution of electronic components enabled by a comprehensive range of value-added capabilities and services.

