Seeyond Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,942 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirova raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 69,042 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Comcast by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,094,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,368,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,526,652. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

