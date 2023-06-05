Seeyond Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Seeyond lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

YUM stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.12. 325,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,992. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,962,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,068,713 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

