Seeyond Reduces Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Seeyond lessened its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,387 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $11.68. 922,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,722,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $17.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

