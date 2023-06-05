Seeyond Sells 19,002 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Seeyond reduced its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,002 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 33,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

In other Tyson Foods news, CEO Donnie King bought 10,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.35 per share, for a total transaction of $500,422.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Donnie King acquired 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.35 per share, with a total value of $500,422.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,361.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.33 on Monday, reaching $51.01. 614,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,506,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $92.32.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

