Seeyond Sells 3,003 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Seeyond reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.11.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,682.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock worth $3,838,922. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.29. 78,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,581. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.38 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.22.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

