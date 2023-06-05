Select Sands (CVE:SNS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Select Sands Corp. (CVE:SNS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 127334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Select Sands Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Select Sands (CVE:SNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of C$7.39 million for the quarter.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown project covering an area of approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers.

Further Reading

