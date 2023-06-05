Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMTC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.10.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.67. Semtech has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $65.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semtech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 66.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 236.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.