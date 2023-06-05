SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Westpark Capital cut shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stephens lowered shares of SentinelOne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Performance

S stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.54. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.88.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,682,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $223,052.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,682,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $2,924,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,924.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,069 shares of company stock worth $8,158,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,376,000 after buying an additional 10,656,778 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after buying an additional 8,119,008 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 6,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,472 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.