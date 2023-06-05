Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) vs. Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Financial Comparison

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) and Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Rubicon Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $1.02 billion 4.43 $91.40 million $2.37 60.05 Rubicon Technology $3.59 million 0.83 $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

99.6% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Rubicon Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and Rubicon Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 7.95% 7.73% 5.09% Rubicon Technology 26.07% 5.52% 4.94%

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Silicon Laboratories and Rubicon Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 1 3 5 0 2.44 Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $176.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.66%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than Rubicon Technology.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats Rubicon Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

