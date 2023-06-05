SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $29.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

SmartFinancial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.74. SmartFinancial has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.27.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $42.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 2,554 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Young Jr. Carroll acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.34 per share, with a total value of $29,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,548.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Austin Ogle acquired 2,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $49,751.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 188,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,856.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,079 shares of company stock worth $220,214. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SmartFinancial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,335,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other.

Further Reading

