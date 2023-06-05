Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Acquires Shares of 1,916 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $274.74. 9,924,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,300,232. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.50. The company has a market capitalization of $704.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $275.57.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,748. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,921,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

