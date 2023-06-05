Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $42,768,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $18,115,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth $6,481,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after buying an additional 164,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 193,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after buying an additional 60,509 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.65. 114,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

