Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $101.52. The stock had a trading volume of 72,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,350. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.