Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Has $5.72 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.5% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 42,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.56. The stock had a trading volume of 660,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

