Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.75 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 306.50% from the company’s current price.

Soligenix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.74. 164,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Soligenix worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

