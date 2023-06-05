Soma Equity Partners LP Lowers Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Soma Equity Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Match Group accounts for approximately 4.3% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Soma Equity Partners LP owned approximately 0.68% of Match Group worth $78,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Match Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Match Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,121. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $70.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

