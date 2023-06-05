Soma Equity Partners LP Sells 900,000 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Soma Equity Partners LP cut its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 900,000 shares during the quarter. Dolby Laboratories makes up approximately 2.3% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Soma Equity Partners LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $42,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,177,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,026,000 after buying an additional 139,129 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,045,000 after buying an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $2,598,978.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,662.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,253,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,087 shares of company stock worth $4,716,204 over the last three months. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.0 %

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.60. The company had a trading volume of 62,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,095. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.49. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

