Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Buys New Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.14. 242,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,093. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.01.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,851.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers.

