Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.37 Million in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $389,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.80. 850,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,219. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

