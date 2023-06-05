Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Makes New $652,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.70. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $95.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.