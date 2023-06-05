Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Makes New $955,000 Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,801 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.1% of Sonoma Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 406,221 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,010 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.06.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $498.90. 1,279,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,303. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $491.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.59. The company has a market cap of $464.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

