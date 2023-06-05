Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 687 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTU traded up $12.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $442.54. 1,246,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,308 shares of company stock worth $2,610,185 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

