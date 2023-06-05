Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,138. The company has a market capitalization of $292.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $217.20.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.