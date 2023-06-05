Sonoma Private Wealth LLC Takes $309,000 Position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 287.4% during the third quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 198,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 147,178 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the third quarter worth about $3,208,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 781,210 shares of company stock worth $9,678,314. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,778. Sprinklr, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $13.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

