Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Purchases $15,128.00 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) VP Brian A. Selmo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $15,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $196,172.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Source Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SOR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,103. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

Source Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

About Source Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Source Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Source Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

