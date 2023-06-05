Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) VP Purchases $15,128.00 in Stock

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) VP Brian A. Selmo acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $15,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 5,187 shares in the company, valued at $196,172.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Source Capital Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:SOR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,103. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.61. Source Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.
Source Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.208 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.
Institutional Trading of Source Capital
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Source Capital (SOR)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.