Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of SWX stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $59.15. 300,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,084. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.27.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 27,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at $627,023,128.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 27,803 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,023,128.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 238,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 3,350,789 shares of company stock worth $201,194,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 71,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

