Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at 888 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.
Southwest Gas Price Performance
Shares of SWX stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $59.15. 300,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,084. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $94.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.27.
Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas
Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 71,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.
Southwest Gas Company Profile
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.
